UBS Group AG Sells 2,422 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Dover worth $30,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $151.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

