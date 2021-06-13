UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0147

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $335,090.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00797588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.20 or 0.08160004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084953 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

