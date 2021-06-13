Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $338.46 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.