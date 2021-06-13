Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $47.21 million and $71,316.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.