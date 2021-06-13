Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $809,331.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Ultra has a total market cap of $109.31 million and approximately $809,331.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,972.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.48 or 0.01566422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00434667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017513 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

