UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $11.08

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. UMA has a total market cap of $675.02 million and $16.62 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $11.08 or 0.00030857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,869,759 coins and its circulating supply is 60,937,107 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

