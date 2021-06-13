Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.80 million and $799,668.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

