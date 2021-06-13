Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.37.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $2,812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 198.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 758,601 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $2,762,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

