Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Tops $4.41 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $23,386.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00055832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00166921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00194526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.51 or 0.01085207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.22 or 1.00047210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

