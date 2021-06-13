UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $80,569.11 and approximately $8.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001420 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

