Unifi Protocol DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.95 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.24 or 0.00022239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00038927 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00217732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

