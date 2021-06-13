Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $24.80 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.80 or 0.00063676 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and $2.56 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.38 or 0.01081743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.32 or 1.00083201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,068 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

