Unifty (NIF) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $24.11 million and $2.34 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.04 or 0.00064229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00163308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00196147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.01125398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.34 or 0.99957582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,525 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

