UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Volume Tops $2.08 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00797588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.20 or 0.08160004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084953 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

