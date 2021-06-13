United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

