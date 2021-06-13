UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UNH stock opened at $397.89 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

