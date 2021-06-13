Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 206,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ULH stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. Analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

