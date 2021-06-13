Upfiring Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $2.54 million and $3,757.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00145895 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.94 or 0.00687363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC.

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

