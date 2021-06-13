UpToken (UP) Market Cap Hits $258,591.47

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One UpToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UpToken has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a market cap of $258,591.47 and $110.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00797588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.20 or 0.08160004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084953 BTC.

About UpToken

UpToken is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

