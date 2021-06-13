Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stake Decreased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,301 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.35% of Upwork worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -316.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

