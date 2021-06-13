Urus (URUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $11.99 or 0.00033398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

