USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $3.89 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00190858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.87 or 0.01135194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,422.52 or 1.00224274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

