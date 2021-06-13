USDK (USDK) Market Cap Tops $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $170.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00163744 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00185810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.01072761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,908.99 or 1.00028281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

