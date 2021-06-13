USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $49.00 million and $114,577.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017916 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006480 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002477 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 49,076,634 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

