Utrust (UTK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.18 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $138.34 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

