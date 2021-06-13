v.systems Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. v.systems has a total market cap of $47.76 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,222,139,322 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,530,858 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

