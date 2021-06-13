Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $89.62 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $89.62 million and $2.90 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 101,092,053 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

