Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.09 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $93.09 million and $2.75 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.38 or 0.01081743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.32 or 1.00083201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 104,707,065 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

