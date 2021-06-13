Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.