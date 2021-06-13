Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

IIPR opened at $191.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,566 shares of company stock worth $800,263. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

