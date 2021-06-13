Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.