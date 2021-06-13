Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

