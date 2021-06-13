Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

