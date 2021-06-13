Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

