Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,192 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

C stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

