Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,750 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.