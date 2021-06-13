Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 938.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,296,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,828,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

