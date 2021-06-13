Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.