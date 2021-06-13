Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.70. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

