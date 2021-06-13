Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

STZ opened at $237.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

