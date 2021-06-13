Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

