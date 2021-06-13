Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 213,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 310,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 762,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

