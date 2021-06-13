Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,307 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,307 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

