Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 74,525 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,525 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after buying an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

