Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

