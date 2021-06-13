VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $36,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,149 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,459,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,346 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68.

