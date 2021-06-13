VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the May 13th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.