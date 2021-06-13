Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

