Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,336 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $52,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after buying an additional 153,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 74,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 44,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

