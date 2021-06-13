Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

